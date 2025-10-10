Fact or Fiction: Turning Point USA to put on seperate Super Bowl halftime show?

(KGTV) — A post going around social media claims Charlie Kirk's conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA plans to put on its own Super Bowl halftime show next year as an alternative to Bad Bunny's performance.

The post says the Turning Point show will feature "fully Christian, American performers."

It's basically true.

On Thursday, Turning Point announced it will put on the ‘All American Halftime Show’ which it bills as celebrating faith, family and freedom.

There is no word where it will be or who will perform.

We should note the Puerto Rican-born Bad Bunny is Catholic and American.

