Fact or Fiction: TSA tells World Cup visitors not to pack ranch?

You may have heard that international visitors for the World Cup have fallen so in love with ranch dressing that TSA is having to remind them they can't take bottles home in their carry-on luggage.

It's true.

In an Instagram post, TSA reminded airline passengers that all liquids more than 3.4 ounces need to be packed in checked luggage and not a carry-on.

Kraft is even getting in on the act, teasing the release of a TSA-compliant ranch kit that contains a stash of ranch dressing packets and a luggage tag in the shape of a ranch bottle.