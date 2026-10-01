Fact or Fiction: TSA officers can no longer sit on the job?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims TSA officers will no longer be allowed to sit down while checking boarding passes and IDs.



It’s true.

The union representing the screeners says all chairs are being removed from the checker podiums at airports nationwide.

TSA defended the move, saying it will create a better experience for passengers.

But the union says the chairs provide support for officers and forcing them to stand all day goes against safety and common decency.

The policy change comes nearly two months after David Cummins took over as TSA Administrator.