Fact or Fiction: Trump's face to appear on new $100 bills?

(KGTV) — You may have heard the Treasury will start putting Donald Trump's signature on $100 bills, making him the first sitting president with a signature on currency.

Many of the stories about it contain an image of a $100 bill with Trump's face, giving the impression it’s what the new bills will look like.

But that's fiction.

The bill with Trump's face is a novelty bill created during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump's face will not be on the new hundred.

But bills with his signature will be produced in June, followed by other denominations.

