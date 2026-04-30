Fact or Fiction: Trump wants to improve ICE's image by changing name to NICE?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard this week claims President Trump wants to improve ICE’s image by changing the name to NICE.

It's true.

In a social media post Sunday, the President endorsed changing the name of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to National Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

That would convert the acronym from ICE to NICE.

Homeland Security is also trying to soften ICE's image by releasing a video showing agents removing face coverings and engaging in positive interactions with the public.

Officially changing the name of a federal agency requires congressional approval.

But that hasn't stopped Trump from renaming departments, such as the change from Department of Defense to Department of War.

