Fact or Fiction: Trump wants to fight Pope Leo in cage match?

(KGTV) — An image going around online appears to show a Truth Social post in which President Trump says he wants to fight Pope Leo in a cage match.

The post says Leo "ranks himself above God! When I am done with him, they will BOTH be beneath me!!!"

But it's not real.

As explained by Snopes, the post was originally labeled as satire.

But just to be sure, Snopes searched Trump's Truth Social account and an archive of his previous posts.

There was nothing talking about challenging the Pope to a cage fight.

The font of the post and lack of time stamp are also giveaways it's a fake.

