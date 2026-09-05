Fact or Fiction: Trump wants to build 'Melania Canal' to 'Lake America?'

(KGTV) — An image online claims to show a Truth Social post in which President Trump announces he's building a "Melania Canal" to connect to the newly renamed “Lake America."

The post says it will be a huge improvement over Canada's "low-energy Welland Canal."

But this is fiction.

Trump never made the post.

As explained by Snopes, it originated from a Facebook account which identifies itself as a parody site.

One big clue it’s a fake is the President’s social media handle @realDonaldTrump is misspelled in the post.