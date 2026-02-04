Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Trump targeting Minnesota because it's a blue state?

A social media post you may have seen claims Texas has 2.1 million undocumented immigrants, and Florida has 1.2 million, while Minnesota has just 130,000.
Fact or Fiction: Trump targeting Minnesota because it's a blue state?
Posted

(KGTV) — A social media post you may have seen claims Texas has 2.1 million undocumented immigrants, and Florida has 1.2 million, while Minnesota has just 130,000.

The post claims President Trump is targeting Minnesota because it's a blue state.

While we can't speak to that, the numbers are true.

As explained by Snopes, they were compiled from 2023 data released last year by the non-partisan Pew Research Center.

Pew publishes its estimates using census data.

So, while the numbers are a couple years old, they are from a reliable source.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A LEADER

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A LEADER