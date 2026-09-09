Fact or Fiction: Trump signed executive order changing New Mexico to 'New America?'

(KGTV) — President Trump has already signed executive orders to change the names of the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario.

And over the weekend, the President posted an image on social media suggesting he wants to rename New Mexico “New America."



Posts are now going around claiming Trump has actually signed an executive order to make this name change.

But that's fiction.

While the President has the power to rename geographic landmarks, such as bodies of water, he does not have the constitutional authority to legally re-name states.



That power belongs exclusively to the states.