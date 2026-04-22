Fact or Fiction: Trump replaces Pride Month with 'Confidence Month'?

(KGTV) — A video you may have seen on social media appears to show President Trump announcing that Pride Month is canceled and June will now be known as ‘Confidence Month’ or maybe "just June."

While it's true the Trump Administration has enacted policies targeting transgender Americans, he is not canceling Pride Month.

As explained by Snopes, the AI-generated video came from a social media account that described the video as a deepfake.

Had the President made such a declaration, it would have been big news picked up by reputable news organizations.

