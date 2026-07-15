Fact or Fiction: Trump places 2,000% tariff on Belgian chocolate after World Cup loss?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen on social media claims President Trump placed a 2,000% tariff on Belgian chocolate after Belgium beat the U.S. in the World Cup.

But that's fiction.

On July 6, Belgium defeated the U.S. 4-1 to eliminate the United States in the Round of 16.

The next day, social media posts claimed President Trump placed the massive tariff on Belgian chocolates.

But Snopes did a thorough search and found no evidence it was true.

Reputable news outlets would have reported if it really happened.

Snopes traced the source of the story to a satirical social media account called NewsThump.

