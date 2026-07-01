Fact or Fiction: Trump Organization selling pieces of reflecting pool paint?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen online claims the Trump Organization's online merchandise store is selling pieces of the paint that has peeled up from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The story comes complete with an alleged image from the store showing Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. holding pieces of the paint with prices starting at $200.

But it's fake.

As explained by Snopes, the graphics in the fake screenshot don't resemble the Trump Organization's official website store.

Snopes also managed to track down the Facebook user who first posted the image.

They confirmed it was created using ChatGPT.

