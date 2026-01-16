Fact or Fiction: Trump hints at bringing back prohibition?

(KGTV) — In an image going around, President Trump appears to say on X that raging alcoholics are everywhere and it's time to seriously look at the 18th Amendment prohibition to ban alcohol permanently.

But, while the President is indeed a teetotaler, this is fiction.

Snopes searched Trump's social media platforms and archives of his posts and found nothing about banning alcohol.

Any such announcement would have gotten widespread media attention.

We checked, and President Trump hasn't even posted on X since his message on Christmas Eve.

