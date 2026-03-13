Fact or Fiction: Trump executive order bans gas price signs?

A post you may have seen on social media claims President Trump has signed an executive order banning the display of digital gas price signs nationwide.

The post quotes the president as saying the signs are biased displays of election interference.

Gas prices have skyrocketed since the U.S. launched the war with Iran.

But the post is fiction.

Snopes did a deep dive and found no evidence of the executive order.

Had it been real, the move would have been widely reported by reputable news sources.

Also, the bottom of the post promotes a Substack newsletter called theweeklyrot.com which says one of its goals is to make people laugh.