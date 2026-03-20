Fact or Fiction: Trump calls Newsom the President of the United States?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz this week claims President Trump called California Governor Gavin Newsom the President of the United States.

It's true.

In the Oval Office Tuesday, Trump criticized Newsom for admitting he has dyslexia, saying “The President of the United States, Gavin Newscum, admitted that he has learning disabilities, dyslexia."

It's not clear if Trump misspoke about Newsom's title or was referring to him possibly becoming president in the future.

But Newsom's press office pounced, releasing a mocking post that thanked Trump for making him President of the United States.

