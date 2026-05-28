Fact or Fiction: Trump banned from going to son's wedding in Bahamas?

(KGTV) — President Trump missed his son Donald Jr.’s wedding in the Bahamas over the weekend, posting on Truth Social he needed to stay in Washington, D.C. for government business.

But posts on social media claim the real reason he didn't attend is because the Bahamas bars convicted rapists from entering the country.

That's fiction.

As explained by Snopes, Bahamian law allows authorities to deny entry to convicted murderers or people with convictions of more than three years in prison.

But President Trump was only found civilly liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, which didn't carry a prison sentence.

His conviction in the falsifying records case in New York also didn’t result in prison time.