Fact or Fiction: Trump asks Transportation Department to offer 15-year car loans?

(KGTV) — A post you may have seen on social media claims President Trump is asking the Transportation Department to start offering 15-year car loans.

Considering the President this month proposed 50-year home loans, the story seemed plausible.

But it's fiction.

As explained by Snopes, the story originated from an X account that produces satirical content.

There is no evidence the President is pushing for 15-year car loans.

The longest car loans typically extend up to 8 years, with some specialty lenders offering terms as long as 10 years for high-end vehicles.

