Fact or Fiction: Trump asks DeSantis to pardon Tiger Woods?

(KGTV) — A story you may be seeing online claims President Trump is asking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to pardon Tiger Woods, who was arrested for DUI March 27.

The President allegedly made the request in a Truth Social post in which he calls the incident a minor fender bender and says everyone deserves a second chance.

The President has vocally supported Tiger Woods and called him a friend.

But the post is fiction.

Snopes did a thorough search of Trump's Truth Social posts and found no evidence of the request for a pardon.

Tiger Woods is dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.

