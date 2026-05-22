Fact or Fiction: Trump advises people to only drive downhill to save on gas?

(KGTV) — An image going around online appears to show an X post from President Trump giving tips on beating high gas prices by advising people to "Only drive downhill whenever possible. I've been saying this for years, gravity is free energy."

But the post is fiction.

Snopes searched the President's X and Truth Social accounts and a website that archives Trump's posts.

There was no evidence he ever posted about driving downhill.

It was also never mentioned by reputable media outlets, which certainly would have happened had it been authentic.

