Fact or Fiction: TikTok users blocked from writing the word 'Epstein' in direct messages?

You may have heard some TikTok users claim they're being blocked from writing the word "Epstein" in their direct messages.
It's true.

Governor Gavin Newsom even posted a screenshot from a user showing the word "Epstein" being cited as a possible violation of TikTok's community guidelines.

Newsom says he's launching a review into whether TikTok is violating state law by censoring content critical of President Trump.

This comes just days after TikTok's business in the U.S. was sold to a group of investors, many with close allies to the President.

In a statement, TikTok says it's investigating the issue, but says it does not have rules against sharing the name Epstein.

