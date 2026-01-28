Fact or Fiction: TikTok users blocked from writing the word 'Epstein' in direct messages?

(KGTV) — You may have heard some TikTok users claim they're being blocked from writing the word "Epstein" in their direct messages.

It's true.

Governor Gavin Newsom even posted a screenshot from a user showing the word "Epstein" being cited as a possible violation of TikTok's community guidelines.

Newsom says he's launching a review into whether TikTok is violating state law by censoring content critical of President Trump.

This comes just days after TikTok's business in the U.S. was sold to a group of investors, many with close allies to the President.

In a statement, TikTok says it's investigating the issue, but says it does not have rules against sharing the name Epstein.

