Fact or Fiction: Three arrested for stealing $1 million worth of Legos in California?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims three men were arrested in California for stealing $1 million worth of Legos.
It's true.
The men were arrested in Kern County about 100 miles north of Los Angeles.
Deputies responded to a report of suspicious vehicles and spotted the men fleeing in two box trucks filled with about $1 million worth of Lego products.
Nearby, they also found empty Amazon cargo trailers that had been stolen in Texas.
Lego sets are actually a popular target for thieves.
Even though they seem simple, they're easy to transport and have a high resale value.