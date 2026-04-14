Fact or Fiction: Three arrested for stealing $1 million worth of Legos in California?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims three men were arrested in California for stealing $1 million worth of Legos.

It's true.

The men were arrested in Kern County about 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious vehicles and spotted the men fleeing in two box trucks filled with about $1 million worth of Lego products.

Nearby, they also found empty Amazon cargo trailers that had been stolen in Texas.

Lego sets are actually a popular target for thieves.

Even though they seem simple, they're easy to transport and have a high resale value.

