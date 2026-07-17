Fact or Fiction: Thousands of Californians must retake written driver's tests?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims thousands of Californians must retake their written driver's tests because they're suspected of cheating.

It's true.

The DMV says it found what it’s calling "irregularities" in about 11,000 test results.

The state sent letters to those drivers, who have 30 days to pass a new test at a DMV office.

Anyone who fails to do so will lose their license.

The state is sending several cases to district attorneys for prosecution.

It's not clear exactly how the people cheated, but the DMV says it was not a technical, clerical or AI issue.

