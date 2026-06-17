Fact or Fiction: Thousands of ballots for Spencer Pratt rejected?

(KGTV) — Social media posts claimed tens of thousands of mail-in ballots cast in the Los Angeles Mayoral Primary for Republican candidate Spencer Pratt were rejected due to "signature irregularities."

But this is fiction.

The website Snopes checked in with L.A. County election officials.

They say about 12,700 mail-in ballots across the county were flagged for signature verification or missing signatures, but they were not automatically rejected.

Voters were given a chance to correct the issue so their ballots could still be counted.

Officials also say there's no evidence those ballots were cast for Spencer Pratt and, even if they had been, it would not have been enough to change the outcome of the race.

