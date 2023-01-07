Fact or Fiction: Thieves make 911 call to ask for help with stolen items?

A story that caught our eye claims a pair of burglars called 911 to ask law enforcement to help them move the items they were stealing.

It's apparently true.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida shared the entire story on its Facebook page.

According to the post, someone called 911 from a home but didn't speak to the dispatcher.

When deputies went to check out the home, they found a man and woman trying to burglarize it.

Deputies say the woman told them she called 911 for the purpose of having law enforcement assist them with moving their belongings from the house.

They also wanted a ride to the airport to spend the weekend in New York.

Instead, they got a ride to jail.