Fact or Fiction: The United States owns the moon?

(KGTV) — In late January, Fox News host Jesse Watters claimed on-air that the U.S. owns the moon.

A Fox spokesperson later said the remark was made in jest and we can confirm it is fiction.

But that leads to the question of who, If anyone, does own the moon?

Snopes looked into it.

According to a United Nations treaty signed by the U.S. and dozens of other countries, no nation can claim sovereignty over celestial bodies, including the moon,

That being said, there is a battle among nations to set up bases on the moon and extract resources from it.

