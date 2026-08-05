Fact or Fiction: 'The Odyssey' turns 2,700-year-old poem into sought-after book?

(KGTV) — Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey’ has been a big hit with moviegoers.
But would you believe the film has also turned the nearly 2,700-year-old epic poem into one of the most sought-after books in the world?
It's true.
According to the book industry sales tracker Circana BookScan, sales of The Odyssey are up 76% compared to last year in the U.S.
And it's spiking even more in other countries.
July sales of the book were up 600% in South Korea and more than 1,000% in parts of the UK.
Audio books are in high demand as well.
Spotify says audio book streams of The Odyssey have spiked more than 300%.
The movie isn't doing too shabby either, grossing more than $900 million globally.