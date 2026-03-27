Fact or Fiction: Texas Rangers give away jersey with mock blood stains?

(KGTV) — You may have seen online that one of the Texas Rangers' giveaways this year is a jersey with mock blood stains on it.

It's true.

In 1990, Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan famously pitched 7 innings against the Kansas City Royals Despite suffering a two-inch gash on his lip from a ground ball hit by Bo Jackson.

It wasn't until he left the game that the then 43-year-old got six stiches to seal up the cut.

On May 29, the Rangers will celebrate the feat by giving away Nolan Ryan jerseys featuring fake blood stains.

