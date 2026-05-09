Fact or Fiction: Tesla recalling Cybertruck due to wheels falling off?

(KGTV) — A headline you may have seen claims Tesla is recalling its Cybertruck because the wheels could fall off.

It's true, but it doesn't affect many people.

The recall only involves 173 RWD Cybertruck Long Range vehicles.

Tesla is recalling the cars because the faulty brake rotors could cause the wheels to fall off.

Tesla says it hasn't heard of any accidents or injuries connected to the problem.

But recalls have become commonplace for the Cybertruck.

There have been 11 recalls so far, ranging from laggy reverse cameras to a faulty accelerator pedal.