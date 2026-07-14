Fact or Fiction: Taylor Swift fans paying $100 for garbage from wedding?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our attention claims Taylor Swift fans are paying up to $100 for garbage from outside her wedding to Travis Kelce.

It's true.

Artist Justin Gignac gathered the trash from the streets surrounding Madison Square Garden July 3, sealed it in plastic cubes and sold them on his website for $25 a pop for small cubes and $100 for large ones.

The trash included cigarette butts, a ring pop, straws and a single air pod.

However, none of it was from inside the wedding itself, so people paid for trash left by people outside the barricades surrounding the venue.

