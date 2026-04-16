Fact or Fiction: Tax deadline used to be much earlier?

(KGTV) — Income taxes are due at midnight on April 15.

But did you know the deadline used to be much earlier?

It’s true.

In 1913, Congress passed the 16th Amendment to the Constitution which allowed for personal income tax.

March 1 was chosen as the filing deadline, which was changed to March 15 in 1918.

It stayed on that date until 1955 when it was moved to April 15.

Moving the date back a month served two purposes.

It gave the IRS more time to handle the work and it gave the government more time to hold onto your money before issuing you a refund.

