Fact or Fiction: Target still running ad for racially offensive costume?

(KGTV) — We told you in August how Target pulled a children's clown costume after many people pointed out its similarity to Jim Crow-era depictions of black people.

Now a video is circulating online, appearing to show Target continuing to advertise the costume in question even though the company apologized and promised not to sell it anymore.

But the ad is fiction.

According to Reuters Fact Check, the video was made last month using AI and the creator said it was meant as satire.

Target did remove the costume from its site and had no connection to the ad being circulated.