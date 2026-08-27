Fact or Fiction: Target pulls Halloween costume criticized for resembling blackface, minstrel shows?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story you’ve probably heard claims Target has pulled a Halloween costume that many criticized for resembling blackface and minstrel shows.

It's true.

In the now-deleted ad, a young black boy modeled the Glows Under Blacklight Circus Clown costume, which featured a black and orange bodysuit and hood with an exaggerated smile and mini top hat.

The boy's pose also sparked criticism for its similarity to Jim Crow-era depictions of black people.

In response to the backlash, Target apologized for the costume and said it's no longer for sale.

The company also said it will work to make sure this doesn't happen again.