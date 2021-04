SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An image popped up this week appearing to show Stouffer's is coming out with a macaroni and cheese lasagna.

Made-up food products are common on social media but this one is real! On Tuesday, April 20, Stouffer's announced the extremely 4/20 friendly addition to its product line.

Lasagnamac stacks Stouffer's creamy macaroni and cheese between layers of lasagna with meat sauce.

The company says it will be a limited-time promotional item available online this summer.