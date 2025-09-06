Fact or Fiction: Stephen Colbert inks major deal with Netflix?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen on social media claims late-night host Stephen Colbert has signed a $13 million deal to do a series on Netflix.

CBS announced in July that Colbert's show would end next May, allegedly for financial reasons.

But while Colbert has made some jokes about his future plans, there hasn't been any announcement about a Netflix deal.

Snopes dug into the online rumor and found it likely originated from a satirical Facebook page.

If Colbert had actually signed on with Netflix, it would have been picked up by all the major, reputable media outlets.

