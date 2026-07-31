Fact or Fiction: State Department presents map of Africa that mislabeled every country?

(KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims the U.S. State Department presented a map of Africa at a global conference that mislabeled every country.

It's true.

The map was presented at the AIDS 2026 conference in Brazil.

Reuters, which viewed a video of the incident, says the bad map was shown during a presentation about the State Department's new health agreements.

An analysis by Reuters found the map contained a watermark indicating it was made with OpenAI.

In a statement, the State Department said it takes full responsibility for the confusion and misrepresentation caused by the map.

