Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Southwest Airlines experiments with cleaning only premium seats between flights?

A story you may have seen online claims Southwest Airlines is experimenting with cleaning only its premium seats between flights.
Southwest Airlines experiments with cleaning only premium seats between flights?
Posted

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen online claims Southwest Airlines is experimenting with cleaning only its premium seats between flights.

But that's misleading.

An article on the website View From The Wing quotes a flight attendants union leader who says Southwest is testing a system in which cabin cleaners only clean the premium extra legroom seats between flights.

But in a statement, Southwest said its standard practice of flight attendants tidying the cabin between every flight is not changing.

The airline says what it's looking at is bringing in additional cleaners when needed at certain airports.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE

CLICK TO NOMINATE