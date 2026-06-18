Fact or Fiction: Sony patents buttons that get softer or harder?

A story that got our attention claims Sony is trying to develop a video game controller with buttons that get harder or softer based on gameplay.

It's true.

The website cheathappens.com dug up a new patent filed by Sony for technology that softens or hardens controller buttons based on magnetic field strength.

Other methods, such as fluid-filled membranes, are also explored.

The idea would be to change the feel of the button based on the game.

For example, the buttons may soften when a user is walking through a swamp or harden when they're climbing up a mountain.

So far, Sony has not announced plans to create controllers using the technology.

