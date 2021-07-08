Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Software tracks how long politicians are on phones during meetings?

items.[0].videoTitle
Fact or Fiction: AI tracks politicians on phones
Posted at 9:39 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 00:39:33-04

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims newly created AI tracks how long politicians spend on their phones during meetings.

It's true, although it's not being used here. All Flemish government meetings are live streamed on YouTube for anyone to watch.

A Belgium artist noticed they were on their phones a lot. So he designed software that uses image recognition to scan for phones and facial recognition to tell who is using the phone.

The account then tweets the politician in question along with a clip of them checking their phones.

While some people think this is great, others note that some politicians may be doing actual work on their phones.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WATCH FINALS JULY 8 at 5PM

WATCH FINALS JULY 8 at 5PM