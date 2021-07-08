Fact or Fiction: Software tracks how long politicians are on phones during meetings?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims newly created AI tracks how long politicians spend on their phones during meetings.

It's true, although it's not being used here. All Flemish government meetings are live streamed on YouTube for anyone to watch.

A Belgium artist noticed they were on their phones a lot. So he designed software that uses image recognition to scan for phones and facial recognition to tell who is using the phone.

The account then tweets the politician in question along with a clip of them checking their phones.

While some people think this is great, others note that some politicians may be doing actual work on their phones.