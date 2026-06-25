Fact or Fiction: Seven-story picnic basket for sale?

Some images you may be seeing claim to show a 7-story picnic basket that's up for sale.

Many people assume it’s just an AI creation, but it's real.

The building, known as The Basket, was once home to the Longaberger Basket Company in Ohio.

Plans to turn it into a boutique hotel fell through and it has been vacant for years.

Now the building is for sale, with an asking price of $8.5 million.

The owner says he will only sell it to someone who will preserve the structure, which is listed by Guiness as the world's largest picnic basket.