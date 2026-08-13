Fact or Fiction: Screws used to scam people at the gas pump?

(KGTV) — Posts going around social media the last few months appear to be from local police departments warning that criminals are inserting screws into gas pump nozzle holders.

That keeps the transaction open after customers drive off, allowing the criminals to fill up for free on the previously swiped credit card.

But it's not real.

Snopes did a deep dive and found not a single credible or verified report of criminals using screws in this way.

Numerous law enforcement agencies and gas stations told Snopes they had no reports of it happening.