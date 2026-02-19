Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Scientists design 'smart underwear' to track flatulence?

A story you might have heard claims scientists have developed ‘smart underwear’ designed to track a person's flatulence.
Fact or Fiction: Scientists design 'smart underwear' to track flatulence?
Posted

(KGTV) — A story you might have heard claims scientists have developed ‘smart underwear’ designed to track a person's flatulence.

It's true.

Researchers at the University of Maryland created the garment, which features a snap-in device that tracks intestinal gas to measure your digestive health.

According to the lead researcher, think of it like a glucose monitor, but for intestinal gas.

Historically, doctors have had to rely on patient self-reporting to gauge how often they pass gas, which research shows patients significantly underestimate.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES