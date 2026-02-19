Fact or Fiction: Scientists design 'smart underwear' to track flatulence?

(KGTV) — A story you might have heard claims scientists have developed ‘smart underwear’ designed to track a person's flatulence.

It's true.

Researchers at the University of Maryland created the garment, which features a snap-in device that tracks intestinal gas to measure your digestive health.

According to the lead researcher, think of it like a glucose monitor, but for intestinal gas.

Historically, doctors have had to rely on patient self-reporting to gauge how often they pass gas, which research shows patients significantly underestimate.

