Fact or Fiction: Scammer in Orange County replaced Legos with pasta?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a scammer in Orange County replaced Legos with pasta.

It's true.

Irvine Police say a man was buying Lego sets from Target stores, removing the pieces and figurines from the boxes and then returning the sets to the stores.

In some cases, he replaced the pieces with dried pasta.

Police say he did it at least 70 times, costing Target around $34,000.

In an online post, Irvine Police said "If your master plan involves swapping Legos for linguine, we can promise it will be cooked al dente"

