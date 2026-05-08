Fact or Fiction: San Diego off-ramp most stressful in California?

(KGTV) — Freeway driving in San Diego can sometimes be a chore and you may have heard one local off-ramp has been named one of the most stressful in all of California.

It's true.

Personal injury lawyers Regan Zambri Long polled 3,100 drivers and the transition from the 94 east to the 15 north ranked as the 4th most stressful in the state.

The ramp is positioned on the left side of the freeway, often requiring drivers to move across several lanes.

Also, the ramp itself curves as it climbs, causing many drivers to slam on the brakes.

If you're wondering, the Sunset Blvd. exit from the 405 in Los Angeles was named most stressful in the entire state.

