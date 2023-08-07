Fact or Fiction: San Diego contractors given fentanyl-laced water?

(KGTV) — Notices began appearing In late July that appear to be from San Diego Gas & Electric.

They claim two contractors flagging traffic on a construction site in the heat were handed water bottles by passing drivers laced with fentanyl.

The notice says one of them died and the other is in critical condition.

But the whole thing is fiction.

In a statement to the website Snopes, SDG&E said there is no evidence the incident ever occurred and the source of the information could not be confirmed.

Trending Stories on 10news.com

