Fact or Fiction: RFK Jr. removing Nutella from store shelves?

(KGTV) — A social media post claims Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is removing Nutella from store shelves in the U.S.

The post says the move is part of a broader push toward stricter standards on processed foods.

But not to worry Nutella fans, the whole things is fiction.

Snopes did some digging and found no credible reports Kennedy made such an announcement.

It certainly would have been covered by reputable news outlets.

A spokesperson for Ferrero, which makes Nutella, told Snopes the popular chocolate-hazelnut spread is not being removed.

