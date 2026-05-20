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Fact or Fiction: RFK Jr. operated robotic arm during heart surgery?

An odd story you may have seen claims Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently visited the Cleveland Clinic and operated a robotic arm during a patient's heart surgery there.
Fact or Fiction: RFK Jr. operated robotic arm during heart surgery?
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(KGTV) — An odd story you may have seen claims Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently visited the Cleveland Clinic and operated a robotic arm during a patient's heart surgery there.

But that's not what happened.

The Clinic told 'The Hill' Kennedy briefly observed a robotic heart surgery and did take part in a demonstration using a disconnected teaching console.

But they say he played no role in the patient's care.

Some are still questioning why Kennedy was allowed in during a live operation.

His visit was part of a tour promoting his department's Make America Healthy Again agenda.

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