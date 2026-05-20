Fact or Fiction: RFK Jr. operated robotic arm during heart surgery?

(KGTV) — An odd story you may have seen claims Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently visited the Cleveland Clinic and operated a robotic arm during a patient's heart surgery there.

But that's not what happened.

The Clinic told 'The Hill' Kennedy briefly observed a robotic heart surgery and did take part in a demonstration using a disconnected teaching console.

But they say he played no role in the patient's care.

Some are still questioning why Kennedy was allowed in during a live operation.

His visit was part of a tour promoting his department's Make America Healthy Again agenda.

