Fact or Fiction: RFK Jr. launches a cooking show?

A video you may have seen appears to show Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announcing he's launching a new cooking show online.

Some people are assuming it's an AI-generated hoax.

But it's legit.

The first episode of The Real Food Show has already dropped on Kennedy's YouTube channel.

It features RFK Jr. and chef Andrew Gruel preparing salmon cakes.

Kennedy says the goal is to show Americans how they can cook healthy meals at home based on the updated dietary guidelines.

Those guidelines urge Americans to prioritize proteins and healthy fats and to limit consumption of ultra-processed foods and added sugars.

