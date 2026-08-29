Fact or Fiction: Researchers create cookie made out of plastic?

(KGTV) — Plastic might be the last thing you want in your food.

But a story going around claims researchers have created a cookie made of plastic.



It's true.

A team at Southern Illinois University Carbondale used intense heat and pressure to break down plastic waste and plant scraps and added it to cultured yeast.

They added other ingredients to make it more appetizing, then used a 3D printer to form cookies.



The team is finishing safety tests on the so-called µBites before they let anyone taste one.

The hope is this technology could be used in the future to feed people in remote areas, disaster zones, or even space.