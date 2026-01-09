Fact or Fiction: QAnon Shaman to run for Arizona governor?

A story making political headlines claims the man known as the QAnon Shaman is running for governor of Arizona.

It's true.

His real name is Jacob Chansley who you may remember as the man wearing a horned hat and carrying a spear at the January 6 insurrection.

He told The Times he plans to run as an independent, as he has gradually stopped supporting President Trump.

Chansley spent about 27 months in prison for storming the Capitol before he was transferred to a halfway house in 2023.

In September, he sued Trump, Elon Musk, Warner Brothers, T-Mobile and others for $40 trillion claiming he is the true American President.