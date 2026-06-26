Fact or Fiction: President's motorcade drove through Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool?

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has been all over the news as it filled with algae and the new paint peeled off.

President Trump has blamed it on vandals.

But a story going around online claims the President's motorcade actually drove through the pool in May after it was renovated.

It's true.

On May 7, Trump's motorcade passed through the empty pool after it was painted and sealed before it was refilled with water.

Some are speculating that caused damage to the paint and sealant before it had fully set, which can’t be proven.

Snopes contacted the White House about the purpose of the drive across the pool.

They have not heard back

